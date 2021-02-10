New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Short video platform Moj on Wednesday said it has partnered Snap Inc - the parent company of Snapchat - for bringing AR (augmented reality) capabilities and rich camera features to its users.

As part of the partnership, Moj will integrate Snap's recently launched Camera Kit, allowing Moj creators to access Snapchat's Lens Carousel directly inside the app when creating content.

Moj will develop over 400 Lenses over multiple phases for its community to create more fun and entertaining short video content, a statement said.

Moj, which has released over 30 Lenses for its community to use, will also collaborate with Snapchat Official Lens Creators (OLC) in India to create more tailored experiences, it added.

"It has been our constant endeavour to create benchmarks of innovation and build camera technology for the future. This exclusive partnership makes us the first Indian short video platform to bring Snap's innovative Camera Kit technology to India," ShareChat Senior Vice President Product Gaurav Mishra said.

He added that the newly launched collection of 30 Lenses will make content creation on Moj more fun.

Moj has over 80 million monthly active users.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Moj - our first Camera Kit partner in India. Our Camera technology and core values around creativity, privacy, and ephemerality enables us to help developers bring new opportunities to bring engaging experiences to their platforms and communities," Snap Inc Senior Vice President Content and Partnerships Ben Schwerin said.

