Indore, Jun 18 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Wednesday reviewed the Safe Tourism Destination for Women project here that aims to make 50 spots across Madhya Pradesh secure and economically empowering spaces for women.

During the review, officials from the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and representatives from civil society organisations participated in discussions on the progress and future goals of the project.

The project integrates training and employment opportunities for women in tourism-linked services, enabling them to become active contributors to the local economy, the minister was told.

The initiative aims to transform these locations into secure and economically empowering spaces for women through a combination of safe infrastructure, skill development and gender sensitisation campaigns under the banner of "Sankalp Surakshit Paryatan Ka."

Following the meeting, the minister conducted on-site inspections of ongoing activities in Indore, Ujjain, Khandwa and Khargone districts, where she met women beneficiaries trained as e-rickshaw drivers, boat operators, mehendi (henna) artists, souvenir sellers, storytellers, street food vendors and caregivers.

"These women are not only gaining financial independence but are also becoming symbols of safety and resilience in their communities," Thakur said during an interaction in Maheshwar town of Khargone district.

