New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday exuded confidence that most states would be able to submit their detailed project report (DPR) for enrolling into the Rs 3.03-lakh crore revamped electricity distribution scheme by October 31, 2021.

Earlier, the power ministry had extended the deadline for DPR under the scheme by two months till December 31, 2021, at the request of states reeling under the impact of the pandemic.

Singh had a detailed discussion on the scheme with his counterparts in the states in region-wise batches on September 21 and 23 on the revamped electricity distribution scheme.

Briefing the media about his deliberations, he said, "All states want to do it (enrol under the scheme). Most of the states would be able to submit their DPR by October 31. They said that they will adhere to the earlier deadline (October 31, 2021)."

However, Singh has stressed the need for the states to come up with a concrete loss reduction plan under the DPR on the basis of a thorough assessment of the strength and weaknesses of their power distribution system.

Singh told states, "You will not get money unless you adhere to loss reduction trajectory...there should be concrete loss reduction plan (in DPR)...distribution network should be stronger, modern and viable to ensure 24X7 supply to all."

The minister has also asked the states to have an IT (information technology) wing in their discoms (distribution companies) for effective implementation of smart metering, billing and collections.

Singh underlined to the ministers that the increasing electricity demand has necessitated the strengthening and modernisation of the distribution infrastructure.

He stated that the power consumption in August 2021 rose to 124 billion units (BU), which was higher than 106 BU in August 2019 (pre-pandemic level).

He informed them that the scheme has been designed as a bottom-up scheme and the discoms/states are empowered to prepare their own DPRs based on their need assessments prioritising the loss reduction works.

Modernisation works such as system augmentation, renovation and modernisation of substations, etc, can also be carried out by the discoms under this scheme, he pointed out.

The states' power ministers appreciated the efforts being made by the central government for strengthening the power sector.

They informed the minister that they were preparing their plans according to the timeline.

The minister advised that the plan should address the weakness in the system, and the plan should take into account the increasing demands.

He stated that the plan should take into account what the demand will be in 10 years down the line, and prepare the system to meet that. He also stated that the system needed to be modernised.

The Union minister also stated that he and his officer will also meet the states and sit with the state energy ministers and the officers to hold them draw up their plan.

Singh underlined that funding under the scheme will be released based on progress in operational and financial improvements in discoms.

He said loss reduction by discoms is not a difficult task, and to reduce the losses, they need to focus on improving billing efficiency; enhancing collection efficiency; and ensuring timely payment for electricity consumption by government departments.

They also need to fix tariffs reflective of the actual cost of supply and the state government making timely payment of subsidy if they want to give electricity at lower rates, he added.

The minister highlighted another important element of the scheme. He said it envisages the prioritisation of 10 crore smart meters in all government departments and offices, Amrut cities, all UTs, high loss areas, and commercial and industrial consumers other than agricultural consumers.

He said sufficient funds are available under the scheme, and with the planning and sincerity in implementation, an operationally efficient and financially sustainable electricity distribution sector can be developed to meet the aspirations of citizens of the country.

Singh exhorted the state ministers to encourage their states to avail benefits of the PM-KUSUM scheme for solarisation of agricultural feeders.

With the solarisation of agriculture feeders, electricity can be made available to farmers during the daytime free of cost or at a very low price from Day 1.

States would save a huge amount of subsidy being paid by them towards electricity consumption in the agriculture sector. Further, rooftop solar may also be encouraged to meet the increasing demand in an environment-friendly manner.

Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Gurjar, Power Secretary Alok Kumar, and chairman and managing directors of PFC and REC were also present in the meeting.

The Reforms-based and Results-linked, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme has been launched with an outlay of Rs.3,03,758 crore and estimated GBS (gross budgetary support) from the central government of Rs 97,631 crore. HRS hrs

