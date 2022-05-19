Bhopal, May 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday visited an anganwadi centre here under the "Adopt an Anganwadi" programme and interacted with children.

The chief minister visited the centre situated in Sunehri Bagh in North TT Nagar area, which is being developed under the Smart City project, an official said.

Chouhan sat on the floor in the midst of children and interacted with them, asking them about their routine, food preferences among other things, he said.

The chief minister distributed toffees and pencils on the occasion, and interacted with the beneficiaries of the state government's Laadli Laxmi Scheme.

Senior officials, including Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania and municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary, were also present on the occasion.

