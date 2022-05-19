Samsung is said to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August 2022. The company is rumoured to host an Unpacked event to introduce both the foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will debut as the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Ahead of its launch, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been spotted on the Geekbench website, revealing its key specifications. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Likely To Come With Sapphire Glass & Titanium Build.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is listed on Geekbench with a model number SM-F721U and is believed to be a US model. It scored 1277 points in the single-core test and 3642 points in the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing reveals that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole display and a high refresh rate.

Just like its predecessor, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with a cover screen on the front. For photography, the handset is rumoured to come equipped with a dual rear camera system along with an LED flash and a selfie lens. Other key specifications could include a 25W fast charging speed and a stereo speaker setup.

