Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) A Nigerian national was held from Khar in Mumbai allegedly with 1.3 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 3.90 crore in the illicit market, an Anti Narcotics Cell official said on Friday.

He said Innocent Lawrence Dada, a resident of Kopri in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, was held by the Bandra unit of Mumbai police's ANC on Thursday evening based on a tip off.

"He was carrying a black bag and was moving in a suspicious manner on Ramakrishna Road. We found 1.3 kg of cocaine worth Rs 3.90 crore in his bag, after which he was placed under arrest. He has admitted to selling high quality cocaine to rich clients in Mumbai," said ANC Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade.

