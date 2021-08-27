Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will officially launch the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone on September 3, 2021. A couple of days ago, the company revealed the first look of the handset on the official website. The device has also been listed on the Amazon India website which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. Today, the company has released a new video teaser that confirms the processor of Redmi 10 Prime. As per the new teaser, the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. Redmi 10 Prime India Launch Set for September 3, 2021; Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

Redmi 10 Prime launch will commence at 12 noon. Redmi 10 Prime is said to be a rebadged version of Redmi 10 that was launched in the global market earlier this month.

Featuring the ⬇️ SUPERSTAR PROCESSOR!@MediaTek Helio G88, for the 1⃣st time ever in India! 🇮🇳 The #AllRoundSuperstar #Redmi10Prime is set to raise the bar and how! 📶 It's a serious upgrade from it's predecessors #Redmi9Prime & #Redmi9Power! Know more https://t.co/NzYkj3eexJ pic.twitter.com/axVM2tWg78 — Redmi India - #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) August 27, 2021

The smartphone is likely to be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 and it will sit below the Redmi Note 10 which costs Rs 13,999.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 10 Prime is expected to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ adaptive sync display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will come powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128Gb of internal storage. For optics, it will get a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors. At the front, there will be an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The device will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

