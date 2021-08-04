Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Central Warehousing Corporation to provide better storage facilities for farmers producer organisations (FPOs).

This move will further boost the agriculture infrastructure in the country.

Under this partnership state-of-the-art storage facilities will be made accessible to over 5,000 FPOs across the country, NABARD said in a statement.

“We need to double our current warehousing capacity to nearly 300 mt to make any substantial difference to the current scenario. Let us not forget that the ecological value of each kilo of rice or wheat we lose is much more than the economic value.”

“It is only these out of box solutions that will finally make a difference in the warehousing space. We need to imagine new partnerships to assist the efforts being made by the government and this convergence between NABARD and CWC through NAB FOUNDATION is one such effort,” NABARD chairman G R Chintala added.

