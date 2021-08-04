Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce platform is back with its Big Saving Days Sale. The sale is now live for plus members and will commence for regular users at midnight. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale brings the best deals, decent offers on top smartphones, laptops, wearables, TVs and other electronics. So if you are looking to purchase any gadget or smartphone then this is the right time. The e-commerce platform has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to provide 10 percent instant discount to its customers. Customers will also get best deals via exchange offers. We hereby list down some of the best deals and offers that will be available during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Top Deals on iPhone 12, Realme 8, Pixel 4a, Poco X3 & More.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Mi 11 Lite, the slimmest and lightest phone of 2021 willbe made available from Rs 18,499. The handset currently retails at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available for sale from Rs 39,999. The handset is currently priced at Rs 46,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 49,999 for the 12GB + 128GB variant.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Mi 10T Series with 144Hz display and Snapdragon 865 chipset will be made available from Rs 24,999. Motorola Razr foldable device will be available for sale at Rs 54,999. In addition to this, Flipkart will also be offering TVs and appliances with up to 75 percent off.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2021 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).