Honor, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch its X20 5G smartphone on August 12, 2021. The company shared the poster of the upcoming smartphone on its official Weibo account. As per the poster, the device will be launched at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST). The smartphone will be made available in two colours - blue and light purple. A tipster 'Evan Blass' shared renders of the Honor X20 5G phone on his Twitter account in black colour. Honor X20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Honor X20 5G (Photo Credits: Weibo)

As per the poster, a circular triple rear camera can be seen. This module reportedly includes a 64MP main lens. The other two sensors are unknown. At the front, the handset will get a pill-shaped cutout that houses two sensors. Unlike Honor X20 SE, Honor X20 5G will feature a flat display.

Honor X20 5G (Photo Credits: Utsav Raj Twitter)

The upcoming X20 5G phone will get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and come with 66W fast charging support, a 120HZ refresh rate and a 6nm processor which is expected to be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900. Apart from this, nothing more is known about Honor X20 5G. The company will announce more details of the phone on August 12.

