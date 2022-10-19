New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) on Wednesday reported a 4 per cent drop in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 206 crore for three months ended September 2022.

In comparison, the fund house had posted a PAT of Rs 214 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, NAM India said in a statement

Total income declined to Rs 413 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 425 crore in the year-ago period.

Nippon Life India Asset Management, the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), had assets under management of Rs 3.49 lakh crore as on September 30, 2022.

"In a dynamic macro environment, we aim to serve a superior experience to our clients and partners through seamless delivery, consistent fund performance and a comprehensive product suite, including both active and passive offerings. Unrelenting focus on the micro markets, robust risk framework and process-driven approach to fund management are essential pillars of the overall strategy," Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, NAM India, said.

NAM India stock fell 1.34 per cent to settle at Rs 265.7 on the BSE.

