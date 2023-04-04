New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Realtors' body Naredco's Uttar Pradesh Chapter urged the state government to come out with a dispute resolution scheme similar to those launched by the Centre and Haryana to enable Noida and Greater Noida builders to settle their land dues to development authorities.

Naredco-UP President R K Arora met Manoj Kumar Singh, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner, UP Government on Monday to raise the issue of pending land dues and urge him to adopt a settlement policy similar to the 'Vivad se Viswas' scheme by the Centre and the 'Samadhan Se Vikas' scheme of Haryana.

Also Read | Acer Launches New Aspire 3 Laptop Powered With Intel Core i3 Processor in India; Check Specs and Price Details.

In a representation to Singh, the association said that development authorities of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway have taken "coercive" steps against builders like cancellation of land to recover land dues.

In November last year, the Supreme Court recalled its order of June 10, 2020, which had capped the rate of interest at eight per cent on the dues for land given on lease to different builders. The apex court order was a setback for builders of Noida and Greater Noida.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Adjourns for the Day After Passing Competition Bill 2023 Without Discussion Amid Rucks by Opposition Over Adani Issue.

"We submit that due to various reasons beyond the control of developers like land acquisition disputes between farmers and the Authorities and the consequent litigation, stay orders etc from High Court and the Supreme Court, execution of projects got delayed. Further, the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown imposed by the Government also delayed projects," Arora said in the letter.

This resulted in a huge accumulation of land dues (principal, interest and penal interest) payable to the three authorities, he added.

Homebuyers are not getting the flats booked by them due to delay in construction.

"...the Authorities are also not facilitating issuance of completion certificates and sub-lease permission of the completed portion of these projects, as the authorities are demanding no dues certificate as a pre-condition for processing the plan approval, plan revision, part completion and sub-lease permission which the developers are unable to obtain due to the accumulated land dues," the association said.

Besides, the project loans taken by the developers from banks and financial institutions have also become overdue and NPA, for recovery of which the lenders are approaching NCLT under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2021.

Some of the Developers have already been admitted under insolvency process and many of them are likely to follow the suit, Naredco said.

"...the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authorities are imposing aggressive and coercive recovery of land dues including cancellation of allotted land.

In view of the above, unless some positive measures are taken by the Government to prevent these under construction real estate projects falling insolvent, the home buyers will not get their flats, authorities would not get their dues and the lenders would not get their investments in these Projects," Naredco submitted.

The association urged Singh to intervene in the matter and to direct the concerned Industrial Development Department of UP Government under which these authorities are functioning, to adopt a "developer friendly policy" of settlement of land dues.

"We humbly submit that the Finance Minister during her Budget Speech of 2023 had announced “Vivad Se Vishwas” Scheme for settlement of contractual disputes... Similarly, Haryana Government had also adopted “Samadhan se Vikas” Scheme for settlement of dues of Developers.

"In the interest of completion of projects, giving delivery of approximately 2.50 lakh flats to homebuyers and discharging the liability of land dues payable to the Authorities, it is humbly requested that a policy may be adopted on the lines of 'Vivad Se Viswas' scheme of the Central Government and/or 'Samadhan Se Vikas' Scheme of the Haryana Government," Arora requested in the letter.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) established as an autonomous self-regulatory body in 1998, under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India.

NAREDCO- UP represents developers having projects mainly under Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authorities, situated in Gautam Budh Nagar District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)