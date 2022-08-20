Nashik, Aug 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,80,989 on Saturday after 57 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,903, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 117 and reached 4,71,820, leaving the district with an active caseload of 266, he added.

