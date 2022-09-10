Nashik, Sep 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,81,763 on Saturday after 29 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,904, an official said.

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap Birthday: 5 TV Shows That Has Dobaara Director In Writing Credits.

He said the recovery count had increased by 31 and stood at 4,72,685, leaving the district with 174 active cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)