New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The appellate tribunal NCLAT has directed the NCLT to hear and pass an order on the plea moved by former Gensol Engineering independent director Harsh Singh against the tribunal verdict for investigation against individuals associated with the company, including him.

The appellate tribunal, in its order passed on June 16, granted the former independent director two days time to file a vacation application for a stay of the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

"The Appellant who has already appeared before the Tribunal may submit its objection to the interim stay application or may file a stay vacation application within two days from today taking all the grounds which have been taken before this Tribunal, as we have been informed that the next date before the Tribunal is fixed as June 19, 2025," said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

It further said if such an application is filed, during the time stipulated, the NCLT would be under an obligation to dispose of the same strictly in accordance with law after providing an opportunity of being heard to the concerned parties.

The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT, earlier on May 28, 2025, ordered for investigation against persons, including the present or erstwhile Director of the company, as well as Key Managerial Personnel, Chartered Accountant, and Company Secretary.

The order was challenged by Singh, who had resigned from the board of Gensol Engineering as an independent director, following SEBI's accusations against its co-founders for alleged fund misuse.

Terming directions as harsh, Singh contended that he was only an independent director and may not be held responsible for the decisions, which might have been taken by the Board of Directors of that company.

Singh has challenged the NCLT order before the NCLAT, contending that it was not permissible to the tribunal to have passed such harsh directions without providing an opportunity to him of being heard, more so, when he himself is a practising advocate.

However, a two-member bench of the tribunal said, "Keeping in view all the facts and circumstances of this case and the importance of this matter as shown by the Union of India before the tribunal, we are not inclined to interfere in the impugned ad-interim order passed by the tribunal".

As the order passed by the NCLT is purely of ad interim nature and Singh has already appeared before the tribunal, he will "be at liberty to file objections pertaining to the stay application or for vacation of ad interim/impugned order within a very short period to say within two days and if such application and objections are filed the Tribunal would consider the same and pass a reasoned order".

On June 13, the NCLT directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against two firms - Gensol Engineering and Gensol EV Lease, admitting the petitions filed by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

The Ahmedabad bench of the insolvency tribunal also appointed interim resolution professionals for both companies after suspending their respective boards of the debt-ridden firms.

Gensol is engaged in the business of developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

