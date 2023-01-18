New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) In a relief to Jindal Stainless, insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT on Wednesday allowed its appeal and set aside the NCLT order, which had permitted rival Shyam Sel and Power Ltd to submit a revised resolution plan for the debt-ridden Mittal Corp Ltd.

Earlier, in an order on August 11, 2022, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT had permitted Shyam Sel and Power Ltd to submit a revised resolution plan, even after when the voting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Mittal Corp had already commenced on August 7, 2022.

Setting aside the NCLT order, a two-member bench of the NCLAT said NCLT "... without there being any valid reason ought not to have been interfered with the voting on the Resolution Plans which had already commenced w.e.f. on August 7, 2022".

As a result of the NCLT order, the voting process which had commenced on August 7, 2022, was abandoned by the Resolution Professional, the appellate tribunal said.

"We are of the view that the order passed by the NCLT dated August 11, 2022, is unsustainable and deserves to be set aside," said the NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) observed that the voting process was disrupted due to the NCLT, hence, it was of the view that it should commence afresh and be completed in a time-bound manner.

"As per the decision of the CoC dated August 3, 2022, the Resolution Professional may initiate a fresh voting process on the Resolution Plans received in the process which may be completed within the period of one month," said the NCLAT.

The appellate tribunal also extended the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) till February 28, 2023, by which the Resolution Professional may file an appropriate Application before the NCLT, bringing relevant facts and development in the CIRP on record.

CIRP was initiated by the NCLT against Mittal Corp on November 10, 2021, and six resolution plans were received, including Jindal Stainless and Shyam Sel and Power Ltd.

After considering the report on the qualitative evaluation of the Resolution Plans, the CoC resolved to put four plans -- including that of Shyam Sel -- to vote. Voting was to commence from August 5 till August 26, 2022.

Later, Shyam Sel approached RP with a revised offer, which was declined by him.

Soon after the voting commenced, Shyam SEL approached the NCLT, seeking direction that Resolution Professional to consider the revised offer dated July 29, 2022.

On this, the NCLT on August 11, 2022, directed CoC to "consider the revised resolution plan of the applicant and take an informed decision".

This was challenged before the NCLAT by Jindal Stainless, which had put a stay on the NCLT order.

During the proceedings of the NCLAT, counsel appearing for Shyam Sel and Power submitted that the object of the Code is the maximisation of the assets of the Corporate Debtor.

The NCLT has rightly issued direction to the Resolution Professional to place the revised offer before the CoC, he said.

However, rejecting it, the NCLAT said the timeline in the IBC has its salutary value.

"...it was the wisdom of the CoC which decided to vote on the Resolution Plan after completion of Challenge Process and not to proceed to take any further negotiation or further modification of the plan, that decision ought not to have been interfered with," the NCLAT order said.

