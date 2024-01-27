Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Saturday expressed concern over the "decreasing" number of sittings of the House and said there is a need for it to meet more often to hold the executive accountable.

Devnani was addressing a session organised on the first day of the 84th Presiding Officers' Conference at the Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were among those who attended the conference.

Due to the "decreasing" number of sittings of the Rajasthan Assembly, it is not possible to hold detailed discussions on all subjects. Therefore, in order to hold the executive accountable, there is a need to increase the number of sittings, Devnani said.

Committees should not be formed on the basis of parties but keeping in mind the qualifications, interests and experience of members, he said.

House committees are important and discuss various issues. Their reports can give a new direction to the working system, he added.

The speaker said such conferences should be organised in Houses across the country to train new members.

Devnani also met assembly speakers from other states, including Maharashtra's Rahul Narvekar.

