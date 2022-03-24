Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Nepal Airlines Corporation will resume its Mumbai-Kathmandu flights from March 27, more than two years after the coronavirus outbreak disrupted international travel.

The national carrier of Nepal has taken the decision to resume its services from Mumbai after the Indian government permitted operation of scheduled international flights from March 27, it said.

The NAC will operate three weekly flights on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday with Airbus 320 on its Mumbai-Kathmandu –Mumbai route, the airline said.

To attract passengers, the airline is offering a 'Buy 2 (tickets), Get 1 Free ' campaign' for April.

Under the campaign, every third passenger in a group of three will get a waiver in the base fare.

The airline was flying with full capacity pre-Covid and is now expecting the same in the near future, it said.

