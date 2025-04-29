New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Global provider of AI-powered fleet and driver safety solutions Netradyne on Tuesday announced plans to expand its footprint to 15 countries by the end of 2026.

Currently having commercial operations in 10 nations, Netradyne will add Japan and Spain in 2025 and further expand its presence to Ireland, France and Italy by the end of 2026, a statement said.

Today, Netradyne operates through three key offices worldwide -- Bangalore (India), San Diego (headquarters) and San Francisco. This global footprint supports our innovation, customer success, and expansion across international markets.

"Currently we are in the process of starting commercial operations in Japan and Spain, which will happen by the end of 2025. By the end of 2026 we will add Ireland, France and Italy. We also have other key European markets in focus. As road safety becomes a pressing global concern, Netradyne's AI-powered solutions offer a strong use case worldwide. Netradyne stands as a shining example of deep tech with the R&D centre in India making a global impact," said Durgadutt Nedungadi, Netradyne's Sr Vice President, EMEA and APAC.

Apart from the US and India, Netradyne has commercial operations in Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, Belgium, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

Earlier this year, after raising USD 90 million in its 'Series D' funding round at a valuation of USD 1.34 billion, Netradyne entered the Unicorn club.

"We are increasing our presence to scale efficiently in various countries. In many global markets, we already have on-ground employees working remotely, ensuring presence without heavy infrastructure investment. India serves as a major R&D hub, housing key design, development, and testing laboratories," Nedungadi added.

Netradyne has more than 650 team members in India and 850 globally.

It has partnered with corporate travel and employee transportation solutions company Eminent Transit.

Netradyne said this partnership aims to elevate safety, efficiency, and passenger comfort through the integration of Netradyne's "Driver•i" technology -- an advanced fleet camera system that analyses 100 per cent of driving time to monitor and improve driver behaviour in real time.

Ravi Kiran, CEO of Eminent Transit, said, "We serve over 70 corporates in more than 160 cities across India with a combination of fleets, delivering executive-class journeys. Deployment of Netradyne's 'Driver•i' technology not only elevates the safety, reliability, and efficiency of our transportation services but also provides essential protection for women employees traveling late at night."

