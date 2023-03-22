New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti initiative has approved six infrastructure projects related to renewable energy, road and railways, an official statement said on Wednesday.

On October 13 last year, the PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was launched with an aim to develop integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

Also Read | Good News for Train Passengers: Indian Railways Lowers Fare of AC-3 Tier Economy Class Ticket; Check Details.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the NPG.

"The NPG under PM Gati Shakti at its 45th session examined and recommended 6 Infrastructure projects," the commerce and industry ministry said, adding that these projects will be developed in tandem with the PM Gati Shakti principles using the integrated and holistic approach.

Also Read | Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal Says 'We Want To Be Leading Airport Operators Not Only in India but in World'.

One of the projects include an inter-state transmission system for renewable energy projects in Ladakh; Kanpur Anwarganj - Mandhana elevated railway track; doubling of Ajmer - Chittaurgarh railway line of 178.28 km and construction of Rail Bridge across river Ganga.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)