New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Manoj Kumar has assumed the charge as Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, an official statement said on Saturday.

His predecessor Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed the Lt Governor of Delhi on May 23.

After taking over as the KVIC Chairman, Kumar said realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” would be his priority while also establishing maximum number of small and micro units and creating self-employment through various schemes of KVIC to achieve the larger goal of self-reliant India.

He said KVIC would continue working on the vision of the PM that would make youths “job-givers” instead of being “job-seekers”.

Kumar, who has worked as Expert Member (Marketing) at KVIC, has a vast experience in the areas of marketing and rural development.

He believes that Khadi is spreading like a “silent revolution” in the country which is being led by the PM, the MSME Ministry stated.

The KVIC chairman said he would ensure that the money disbursed by the government reaches directly into the hands of Khadi artisans that would, in turn, pave the way for economic empowerment of the weaker sections of the society particularly the poorest of the poor.

He said the KVIC would strive to ensure that every hand gets sufficient work and is fairly remunerated for their works.

