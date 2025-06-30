New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Raj Kumar Chaudhary has retired as Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC upon attaining superannuation, the state-run power company informed exchanges on Monday.

Chaudhary took over as CMD of NHPC on August 7, 2024.

"Raj Kumar Chaudhary has ceased to be Chairman and Managing Director of the Company upon attaining the age of superannuation with effect from 30.06.2025 (EOD)," the company said.

Government headhunter PESB on June 11 recommended the name of Bhupender Gupta for the post of Chairman & Managing Director of NHPC Limited. He currently holds the post of Director (Technical), THDC India Limited -- a subsidiary company of power giant NTPC.

Gupta, along with eight others, appeared for the interview in the selection meeting for the post of CMD NHPC, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) said in a notification.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the largest hydropower development organisation in India. The Faridabad-based company has also diversified into solar and wind energy development.

In a separate filing, NHPC announced starting commercial operation of the fourth phase of part-capacity of 53.57 MW of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Project, Bikaner, from June 30.

The cumulative commercial operation capacity of the above project has reached 214.28 MW. The commercial operation date of the balance part capacity will be intimated in due course.

