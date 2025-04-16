New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two interstate drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, and seized 89.20 grams of heroin and 3.29 grams of methamphetamine (MD), an official said on Wednesday.

The police said that one suspect, Sanjay (24), was caught during a special drive at MB Road in south Delhi on Tuesday. He was found with 73.97 grams of heroin.

During interrogation, Sanjay revealed that he sourced the drugs from a Nigerian contact he met via social media.

Acting on the input, the police tracked and arrested the Nigerian national, Chukwunonso (32), residing in Mehrauli, on the same day. He was found in possession of 15.23 grams of heroin and 3.29 grams of MD. He arrived in India on a medical visa in December 2024 and became involved in the drug trade under the influence of another Nigerian.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)