Bijnor, December 18: A nine-year-old girl died after being attacked by a leopard here on Monday afternoon, officials said. The incident took place in Badhiowala village in the Nahtaur area here when Naina was on her way to meet her father who was working in a farm, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Kumar Singh said. Leopard Attack in UP: Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharajganj

The leopard attacked her from behind when she was passing along a river, Singh said. As the villagers raised an alarm, the big cat fled to the nearby forest, the DFO said. The girl who got seriously injured was rushed to Dhampur Hospital where she died during treatment, he added. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Teenager Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Lakhimpur Kheri's Dhudhwa Tiger Reserve

The DFO said an operation has been launched to capture the leopard. According to locals, Naina's father Mahendra hailed from Jharkhand and had come here with his family. He worked as a labourer in a sugarcane farm in Badhiowala.

