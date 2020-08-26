Patna, Aug 25 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inspected the construction work of Patna Ring Road project and the Kachi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge over the Ganga.

Kumar asked officials to expedite the works, an official release said.

Also Read | Realme Youth Days Sale 2020: Big Discounts on Realme Smartphones, Realme Buds & Accessories.

The Ring Road would be a 137 km long road being built at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore, an official release said.

During the inspection, Kumar directed the officials concerned to complete the process of acquiring land for the project, it said.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Extends Validity of Driving Licences, Registration Certificates and Permits Till December 31, 2020 in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

He also asked officials to construct flyovers at all points where the Ring Road would meet national or state highways.

The CM also inspected Kachi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge over the Ganga at Sabalpur.

The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2021, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)