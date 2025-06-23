New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association (DPDA) on Monday urged Rekha Gupta government to revoke the penal provisions imposed on fuel pump dealers if they fail to implement the 'no fuel for old vehicles' policy.

Starting July 1, all end-of-life (EOL) vehicles — diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years — irrespective of the state in which they are registered, cannot be fuelled in Delhi, according to a directive by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The DPDA, in a letter to Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and the transport commissioner, said the rule states that "immediate legal action should be taken in respect of such EOL vehicles, including impounding and further disposal."

"However, under the Essential Commodities Act, petrol pump dealers are prohibited from denying fuel to any customer, creating a conflict with the directive," it pointed out.

The DPDA also said pump attendants are not equipped to act as enforcement officers and highlighted the risks involved when they perform such roles.

"Recent incidents, including a reported shooting of a pump attendant in Ghaziabad for enforcing the 'No Helmet, No Fuel' policy, underscore the potential for law-and-order issues at fuel stations," the letter said.

To mitigate these risks, they requested the government to deploy police or civil defence personnel at petrol pumps to enforce the directive safely.

Pointing out that no SOP has been shared with the petrol pump dealers by the relevant authorities, the association said the transport department's May 13 order places an "undue burden" on petrol pump dealers by requiring them to assume the enforcement roles of the Department of Transport and Delhi Police.

"The provision for penal actions including arresting dealers or pump attendants for non-compliance is neither practical nor acceptable. Such measures would not only disrupt essential services but would also make this scheme a non-starter," it said.

The DPDA urged the department to reconsider and revoke the penal provisions imposed on petrol pump dealers and share an SOP for the implementation of CAQM's order.

They also demanded an urgent appointment to discuss these concerns and collaborate to find a viable solution ahead of the July 1 deadline.

A 2018 Supreme Court ruling banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi. A 2014 National Green Tribunal order also prohibits parking of vehicles aged over 15 years in public areas.

