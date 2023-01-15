Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has not reported any new COVID-19 case or death, an official said on Sunday.

There are currently eight active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The district has so far reported 7,47,414 cases of the viral infection and 11,971 deaths, the official said.

The recovery count in the district stood at 7,36,205, he added.

