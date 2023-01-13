Delhi, January 13: The Union Budget 2023 is set to be presented within few days and it may bring some good news for central government employees who are waiting for fitment factor hike. The Central government might take its decision on revising the fitment factor after the Union Budget 2023 on basis of 7th pay commission, reported ZeeNews. The employees union have for a long time been demanding to raise the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

If the fitment factor gets increased on basis of 7th pay commission recommendations, then the government employees of all categories will be benefitted. 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees Get Pending 18-Month DA Arrears After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here

If the government increases the fitment factor 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. At the same time, if the demands of the employees are accepted, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. If the government accepts 3 times fitment factor, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre Likely To Increase Interest Rates on House Building Advance, Say Reports

The central government had on 28 September 2022, approved the release of additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by 4 percent to Central Government employees and pensioners due from 01.07.2022. The employees are expecting another DA hike in the coming weeks on 7th pay commission recommendations.

Government employees must note that their remuneration is decided by their basic salary, fitment factor, and allowances, under the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations.

