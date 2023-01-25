Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Construction machinery manufacturer Normet on Wednesday inaugurated a centre of excellence, which will be home to a global equipment production facility, R&D, and technology centre for operations and maintenance, a company official said.

A facility spread over 10 acres in Mahindra World City here, once fully operational, will be the largest facility of the company. The factory is equipped with assembly line and stations, painting facilities, remanufacturing stations, and proto shop with advanced testing facilities such as the test track.

"Starting manufacturing and development of the latest technology products outside of Finland is a big step for us. It marks the high importance and increasing responsibilities of Normet India in the development of our businesses also in the future," Chairman of Normet Group Oy, Aaro Cantell, said while inaugurating the facility.

President and CEO of the group, E D Santamaria said that India represents a significant portion of Normet's business and this centre of excellence investment will enable the future growth and development of the company.

On this occasion, company's managing director Subhasis Mohanty was also present.

