Delhi, January 25: The minimum salary of government employees is likely to be hiked after the Union Budget 2023 as per 7th pay commission recommendations. News18Hindi cited a source saying that the government may take a decision of revising the fitment factor of the government employees’ salaries soon.

There has been a demand from the central employees for a long time to change the fitment factor. If the government accepts the demand then the minimum basic salary of the employees will increase from Rs 18 thousand to Rs 26 thousand. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Decision on DA Hike, Fitment Factor and Arrears Likely After Budget 2023.

The report said that government is planning to implement this before 2024, and it can be announced to be implemented in March 2023 after the budget on 7th pay commission recommendations.

As of now the common fitment factor stands at 2.57 per cent. The central employees have been demanding it to be raised to 3.68 percent on basis of 7th pay commission recommendations. 7th Pay Commission Good News: This State Approves DA Hike by 2.73%.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to deliver the Budget Speech for 2023 on February 1. Parliament's budget session will begin on January 31.

There are also high chances of government increasing dearness allowance (DA) of government employees in March 2023, effective January 1.

The finance ministry has also updated the house rent allowance (HRA) rules for central government employees recently under the 7th Pay Commission.

