Delhi, January 25: India celebrates Republic Day every year on the 26th of January. It is a national holiday in India that marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The day celebrates the country's Constitution and the values it represents, such as democracy, secularism, and unity. On the morning of January 26, each year, the President of India unfurls the Indian flag at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi.

The day is celebrated with grandeur with synchronised parades by the armed forces, with colorful tableaus representing different states and the display of missiles. You might have wondered why the term “flag hoisting” is used on Independence Day and “flag unfurling” is used on Republic day. Republic Day 2023 Date in India: Know the History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day on Which the Constitution of India Came Into Effect

Who Unfurls the Indian Flag on Republic Day?

The President of India unfurls the flag on Republic Day. This year on the occasion of Republic Day 2023 the flag will be unfurled by President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya path in New Delhi. This honour is reserved for the first citizen because at the time of Independence, the Constitution had not been adopted and the President, who is the constitutional head, had not taken office then. It was done by the then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru as he was the people’s representative. Republic Day 2023 FAQs: Who Will Be the Chief Guest? When Is Flag Hoisting? When Does R-Day Parade Start? Know Everything Here.

What is the Difference Between Flag Unfurling and Flag Hoisting?

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India Hoists the National Flag at Red Fort. The Indian flag is tied at the lower part of the flagpole. It is then raised by the Prime Minister of India, an act which signified the country attaining its freedom from the colonial powers and thus establishing its independent identity. However, at the time of Republic Day India had already established itself as a free country. Hence, every year, the flag that is tied as a bundle atop the flagpole is unfurled by the President.

It is important to know that while the President of India unfurls the Indian flag on Republic Day at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the Prime Minister of India hoists the Indian flag on Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi every year.

