New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said the group has achieved its fastest-ever generation of 400 Billion Units (BU) on March 1, 2025, in the FY24-25.

This milestone was achieved in just 335 days, 12 days earlier as compared to the last financial year, a company statement said.

In FY23-24, the company had crossed 400 BU generation on 13th March 2024.

NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated power utility, contributes one-fourth of the country's power requirements. It has an installed capacity of over 77 GW, with an additional capacity of 29.5 GW under construction, including 9.6 GW of renewable energy capacity.

The company is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

Along with power generation, NTPC has ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions. It has also participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union Territories.

