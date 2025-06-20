Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) To strengthen the bilateral higher education relationship and enhance the democratic values shared by India and Japan, the founding vice chancellor of O P Jindal Global University, Prof C Raj Kumar, will address the Japanese Parliament, the Diet, on June 24.

According to a statement issued by the university, this address to Japanese parliamentarians "aims to reinforce the democratic principles shared by the two countries and is also a celebration of India at 75 and how the country has accomplished its commitment to the principles it was founded upon".

As part of the shared democratic agenda, Kumar and other Indian delegates will visit the Japanese Parliament for a dialogue with the members of the National Diet of Japan (national legislature).

The university statement further said the visit will also feature a special address by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior advocate, Supreme Court of India and a Member of Parliament, on the theme: India and Japan: Partners in Democracy, Drivers of Innovation, and Architects of a Sustainable Future.

The second India-Japan Higher Education Forum 2025 will be held in Japan on June 20 evening, along with the unveiling of the vision statement of the Singhvi Centre for Constitutional, Parliamentary and Legal Studies at O P Jindal Global University.

The chief guest will be Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan, and the guest of honour will be Abhishek M Singhvi.

