New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler start-up Oben Electric on Tuesday launched its motorcycle 'Rorr' with prices starting at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom).

The electric motorcycle has a top speed of 100 kmph and comes with a range of 200 km on a single charge. The battery can be fully charged in 2 hours, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Mumbai: FIR Registered Against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for Bank Fraud.

Customers can book the Rorr online for a payment of Rs 999, it added.

Oben said its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru will soon begin production. The plant is equipped to meet an initial capacity of 3 lakh units annually.

Also Read | Oppo K10 India Launch Set for March 23, 2022.

Stating that the company plans to gradually expand to newer markets, Oben Electric Co-Founder and CEO Madhumita Agrawal said, "We are keen on expanding to Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and more cities in Karnataka in Q2, 2022."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)