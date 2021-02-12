Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Omega Seiki Mobility on Friday unveiled its refrigerated electric three-wheeler Rage+ Frost in collaboration with TransACNR for the last mile delivery, particularly COVID-19 vaccine, at the India Auto Show here.

The all-new Rage+ Frost, which aims at providing 360-degree logistic solutions, will be available pan-India in a couple of months, the Anglian Omega Network company said in a release.

The refrigerated carriage has purposely been designed for pharmaceuticals and food delivery, with the battery-powered vehicle having the capacity to store vaccines for 72 hours in a stationary state at a temperature as low as -20 degrees celsius, Omega Seiki said.

The company in November last year announced partnering with air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions provider for buses and trucks Trans ACNR for design simulation, testing and product development of refrigerated containers for integration in two, three and four-wheeled electric vehicles.

"The OSM was working to develop a product, which will help to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine. We are excited to launch Rage+ Frost in the market, which will help the country in the last-mile delivery of the vaccine, " said Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

The e-vehicle runs on zero maintenance Lithium-ion battery technology with a swappable option. The aerodynamic design offers a low cost of running at Rs. 0.5/km, the release said.

"By joining hands, we bring the last mile delivery of products like food, pharma in a temperature controlled environment to our customers. Vaccine delivery will be a major project for us. We are very pleased to launch Rage+ Frost through OSM and Trans ACNR collaboration," Shatrughan Kumar, MD, TRANS ACNR, said.

