Ballia (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) A Defence Ministry personnel who had come to his village on leave died after being hit by an unknown vehicle in a village here, police said on Friday.

Hemant Kannaujiya (32) was on the way to Belthara Road on a motorcycle when he was hit by an unknown vehicle on Thursday night in Haldi Rampur under Ubhaon police station area, SHO DK Srivastava said.

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The SHO said that Hemant Kannaujiya, a resident of Domanpura village, was working in the Defense Ministry. He was posted as a clerk in the accounts office in Pune and had come home on leave.

Police has launched a hunt to nab the absconding driver whose vehicle hit Kannaujiya, the SHO added.

