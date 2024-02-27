Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) Four students on the way to appear in Uttar Pradesh board examinations here were on Tuesday killed and six others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and hit a tree, police said.

The students were going to a school in Jaitipur in a car for the test, they said.

Police said the vehicle hit a tree and fell into a ditch near Jarawav village, Additional SP (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

Anurap Khushwaha (15), Anurag Srivastava (14), Pratishtha Mishra (15) died on the spot while one Mohini Maurya (16) died in the hospital, he said.

Six others who are injured are undergoing treatment at a medical college where their condition was stated to be stable.

