Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Cruise-focussed online travel platform Int2Cruises on Wednesday announced its entry into the Indian market, offering customers itineraries and real-time pricing across global cruise lines.

Cruise vacations are fast gaining momentum among Indian families, young explorers, and multi-generational travellers, yet planning remains highly fragmented, often requiring separate bookings for the cruise, flights, hotels, visas, and excursions, the company said.

Int2Cruises with an all-in-one digital platform lets users compare ships, itineraries, and real-time pricing across global cruise lines, while also offering full-service support for every element of the vacation, it said.

With short-haul cruises from Mumbai, Singapore, Dubai, and Japan gaining momentum, and younger Indian travellers prioritising experiences over logistics, cruise tourism is at a tipping point, as per the platform.

At the same time, long-haul and expedition cruises to destinations like Europe, Alaska, and Antarctica are drawing interest from more seasoned Indian travellers seeking immersive, once-in-a-lifetime voyages, the company said.

Stating that trends like multigenerational travel, immersive itineraries, and adventure-led voyages are redefining how Indians engage with holidays at sea, the company said amid this shift it is building the go-to digital platform for India's new wave of cruise travellers.

"Indian travellers today are confident, digitally savvy, and looking for memorable experiences. But cruise booking remains fragmented and often overwhelming. We have built a seamless, end-to-end platform that removes the stress and adds joy to the planning process. It's a cruise booking, the way it should be, simple, transparent, and expert-backed," said Akansha Agarwal, CMO at Int2Cruises.

The platform aggregates live inventory from all major cruise lines allowing users to compare cabin types, fares, and departure dates in real time.

