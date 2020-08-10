Cuttack, Aug 10 (PTI) Orissa High Court Monday left it to the state government to take a call on reopening of places of worship in the state in view of the pandemic as per the Supreme Court directive.

The HC in a joint hearing disposed of three PILs pertaining to the common prayer for reopening of places of worship.

It did not give any specific direction to the state government but left it to the state to take the call as per the SC directive in the case of Nishikant Dubey versus Union of India and Others. In that case the SC had said the Jharkhand government will take a call on allowing devotees into the temples in the state. The Odisha HC said in view of the apex court's direction the state government can take a decision on reopening places of worship in the state.

The division bench headed by HC Chief Justice Muhammad Rafiq took up the batch of petitions for common adjudication and disposed of the matter when Odisha Advocate General informed the bench that the state government is contemplating to take a decision on the subject very soon in the light of the Supreme Courts directive after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State. In pursuant to a Government of India guideline, the Odisha government had restricted the entry of general people inside places of religious worship in the state since March due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, a few priests were allowed to carry out the routine rituals.

Challenging this decision of the government, petitioners had moved the High Court seeking judicial intervention.

Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena said We will soon take a decision on reopening of the temples and other places of worship keeping in view the pandemic situation.

