New Delhi, August 10: During the novel coronavirus pandemic, online frauds are on a rise. Duping innocent citizens via phonecalls or WhatsApp calls is one of the most common way used by scamsters. Although they will talk similar to bank or service providers personnel, there is a certain check that one should ensure before providing their personal details. Working From Home Due to Coronavirus? Here Are Security Tips by Cyber Dost That You Should Follow.

Cyber Dost, the cyber-safety and Cybersecurity awareness handle by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Monday urged citizens to avoid normal or WhatsApp calls from phone numbers starting with +92. "Avoid receiving normal/WhatsApp calls from numbers starting with +92. These may be used for soliciting sensitive information," official handle of the Cyber Dost tweeted. KBC Registration Scam: Beware of Fraudulent Calls, WhatsApp Messages, Maharashtra Cyber Security Dept Issues Alert.

Cyber Dost Tweet:

Avoid receiving normal/whatsapp calls from numbers starting with +92. These may be used for soliciting sensitive information. — Cyber Dost (@Cyberdost) August 10, 2020

+92 is the country code of Pakistan and often scamsters call the users to siphon off money from bank accounts or lure them into a scam. Many people fall prey to these scammers and hence, everyone should pay attention to the call they are receiving. Therefore, the best option is to avoid these calls.

According to cyber experts, most of these calls are from Pakistan. However, in some cases, they are also generated through computer programs in any country and them routed through Pakistan.

