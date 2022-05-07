Ranchi, May 7 (PTI) Over 1.5 lakh candidates are in fray for the four-phase panchayat polls beginning from May 14 in Jharkhand, election officials said on Saturday.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has received a total of 1,50,801 nomination papers from the candidates .

The poll for the three-tier panchayat will be held to elect 4345 mukhiyas, 5341 panchayat samiti members, 536 zilla parishad members, and 53,479 gram panchayat members.

As many 30,444 candidates have filed nominations for the post of mukhiyas, while 20,419 will contest for the post of panchayat samiti members.

Altogether 3,856 candidates will fight for the post of zilla parishad members and 96,092 candidates will contest for the post of gram panchayat members, an official release said.

The nomination for the final phase polls ended on Friday with 46,061 candidates filing their papers.

A total of 1,299 panchayats covering 72 blocks will go to the polls in the fourth phase on May 27.

In the final phase, election will be held for 159 posts of zilla parishad members, 1,587 panchayat samiti members, 1,299 posts of mukhiya, and 15,875 gram panchayat members.

As per the report of SEC, 1,206 candidates have filed nominations for the post of zilla parishad members, 6,188 for panchayat samiti members, 9,312 for the post of mukhiyas, and 29,355 nominations for gram panchayat members in the last phase of polls.

