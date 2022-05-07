New Delhi, May 7: National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has notified vacancies for various managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 7 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till June 6, 2022. The last date for submission of printout of online application form along with other documents is till June 20, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

General Manager: 2 Posts

Deputy General Manager: 4 Posts

Manager: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through detailed notification.

Where to Send Applications

The applications for General Manager and Deputy General Manager should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IA National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 and applications for Manager posts should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IB National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075.

