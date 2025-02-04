Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 4 (PTI) Over 50 people were injured, one seriously, when a private passenger bus overturned at Arayidathupalam in this city on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said that 42 of the injured have been admitted to a private hospital, while nine were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

The condition of one person remains critical.

According to passengers, the bus hit a motorbike and then collided with a median before overturning.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Local people in the area helped rescue the injured and rush them to the hospital, police said.

The police and fire rescue teams arrived at the scene immediately after the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)