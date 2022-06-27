New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) More than 50 per cent of Indians in metro cities are delaying cataract surgeries due to some misconceptions like losing eyesight, painful procedures, or a long recovery period, a survey report by health tech startup Pristyn Care said on Monday.

According to the report, 52 per cent of the respondent in the survey said that they choose specialised, highly experienced surgeons, 41 per cent opt for advanced technology and 26 per cent make the decision based on the location of the surgery -- eye hospital and clinic.

The survey was conducted among more than 1,000 respondents across metros from June 18-25 and the data was analysed by the Pristyn Care Data Lab on cataract surgeries performed till now.

"Cataract is the major cause of reversible blindness and visual impairment in the country. According to Pristyn Care's Cataract survey report, we have observed that lack of access to information, treatment and accessibility are the main reasons for delay among Indians," Pristyn Care co-founder Garima Sawhney said in the report.

She said cataract surgeries are the most common and frequently performed as compared to other elective procedures.

"We also spoke to the patients who have undergone cataract surgeries and 83 per cent agreed that their pre-surgery inhibitions were unfounded," she said.

Affordability and cost of the surgery ranks last in the decision making process of the patients, the report said.

According to Pristyn Care's Data Lab which also claimed to have studied more than 1 lakh cataract patient queries and over 7,000 cataract surgeries done by the company, 59 per cent of cataract surgeries are carried out on people in the age group of 56 and above.

The report said that 73 per cent respondents cited fears like losing eyesight, painful procedure or long recovery period when it comes to cataract surgeries.

"While there can be multiple reasons for cataract delay, patients who understand the treatment and benefits of advanced technology are generally not anxious while undergoing the surgery. Fears of pain, surgical complications, or losing eye sight can be mitigated with appropriate preoperative education," Ophthalmologist Kripa Pulasaria said in the report.

