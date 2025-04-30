Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Over 60,000 students have registered and are eligible to take the NEET (UG) exam on May 4 in Haryana, officials said.

A total of 162 examination centres have been established across the state, with 60,687 students registered to appear, the said.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the state's preparedness for the examination.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, Director, Higher Education, Rahul Hooda, while Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Vineet Garg, all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, the director of higher education, representatives from the National Testing Agency (NTA), and senior officials from the Education Department joined in via video-conferencing, said an official statement.

The chief secretary underscored the need for seamless coordination between the civil administration and the NTA to ensure a professional, transparent, and incident-free examination process.

He directed all deputy commissioners to work in close coordination with the NTA's city coordinators to finalise logistical arrangements and ensure the availability of all essential amenities at examination centres.

Officers were instructed to conduct on-site visits of the designated centres to assess preparedness and address any gaps well in advance.

According to official data, Gurugram will host the highest number of candidates, with 6,672 students eligible to appear at 18 centres followed by Hisar with 6,332 candidates at 15 centres, and Faridabad with 6,192 students across 17 centres.

