Delhi, April 30: As the Centre initiates steps to establish the 8th Pay Commission, there’s renewed interest in the structure and leadership of the previous 7th Pay Commission. With the Finance Ministry recently beginning recruitment for key roles, the move signals the government's intent to revise pay scales for over one crore central government employees and pensioners. The 8th CPC is expected to function more efficiently with fewer members than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the National Council (JCM) is preparing its recommendations on salary revision, pension structure and allowances. This comes as the groundwork is being laid for another round of policy-defining reforms in government compensation.

The 7th Pay Commission, which came into effect in 2016, brought sweeping changes to the pay matrix and benefits structure of government employees. It replaced the grade pay system and suggested a 23.55% hike in salaries and allowances. The commission's recommendations were accepted and implemented within the same financial year, a notable shift from previous delays. As the process for forming the 8th CPC gains momentum, it’s worth revisiting the composition of the last commission. Let’s know who was the Chairman of the 7th Pay Commission and how many members were in the 7th CPC as the government prepares to form the next panel. 8th Pay Commission Update: Government Begins Process To Fill 42 Key Posts, Chairman and Members’ Appointments Likely To Be Announced Soon.

Who Was the Chairman of the 7th Pay Commission?

The Chairman of the 7th Pay Commission was Justice Ashok Kumar Mathur, a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and ex-chairman of the Armed Forces Tribunal. He led the commission that was tasked with reviewing and recommending changes to the salary structure, allowances, and pension benefits of central government employees, including the armed forces.

How Many Members Were in the 7th CPC?

The 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) had a total of 45 members. In addition to the Chairman, Justice Ashok Kumar Mathur, the panel included four other key members, namely Vivek Rae, a retired secretary from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dr Rathin Roy, Director of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, and Meena Agarwal, who served as the Secretary. The commission also comprised 18 personnel in the secretariat, 16 consultants, and seven other employees. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: How Much Pay Raise Can Government Employees Expect As Centre Likely To Set Up Panel in 3 Weeks.

The 7th Pay Commission, implemented in January 2016, recommended several significant changes for central government employees. It proposed a 23.55% increase in overall pay and allowances, marking a notable hike in salaries. The commission also introduced a new pay matrix, eliminating the previous grade pay system to streamline the pay structure. Additionally, the minimum pay was set at INR 18,000 per month, while the maximum pay reached INR 2.5 lakh for top-level officials.

The 7th Pay Commission also revised other benefits such as pensions, which were linked to the new pay scales. For the first time, the arrears were paid within the same financial year (2016-17), a significant shift from past practices. The annual increment rate was retained at 3%, and changes were made to the housing loan limits and interest rates for central government employees. These recommendations, designed to improve the financial well-being of employees, were implemented following an extensive evaluation process.

As the government moves forward with the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, it is expected that the panel will address new concerns and further streamline the pay structure for central government employees. The outcomes of the 8th CPC will be closely watched, especially considering the significant impact the previous commissions, including the 7th CPC, had on employee welfare and benefits.

