Mumbai, April 30: In a significant development toward implementing the 8th Pay Commission, the central government has initiated the recruitment process for 42 crucial positions, signalling a swift move to revamp pay structures for over one crore central government employees and pensioners. As the government initiates the appointment process for the 8th Pay Commission panel, we take a look at who will head the 8th CPC and its members.

The Ministry of Finance’s Department of Expenditure (DoE) issued two circulars on April 21, inviting applications for 40 staff roles in the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. These include advisor, director, under secretary, and support positions, most of which will be filled on a deputation basis from various government departments. 8th Pay Commission Panel Formation Update: Government Issues Circular To Fill 35 Posts in 8th CPC, Chairman and Members’ Appointments Expected Soon.

8th Pay Commission Chairman and Members

In addition, appointments for the chairman and two key commission members are in the final stages, according to Financial Express. Official announcements for these top roles are expected imminently.

8th Pay Commission to Operate with Leaner Structure

Unlike the 7th Pay Commission, which had 45 members, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to function with a smaller team. According to officials, the new panel will follow the model of earlier commissions like the 5th and 6th CPCs, which had 3 and 4 core members, respectively. Who Was the Chairman of 7th Pay Commission? How Many Members Were in 7th CPC? As Govt Begins Process To Form 8th Pay Commission, Here’s All You Need To Know About Previous Panel.

8th Pay Commission Terms of Reference (ToR) Awaited

The 8th Pay Commission will begin formal operations once its Terms of Reference (ToR) are notified. The commission is expected to start preparatory work shortly, setting the stage for a comprehensive overhaul of pay, pensions, and service conditions for approximately 48 lakh central government employees and 57 lakh pensioners.

JCM Staff Side Prepares Demand Charter

Meanwhile, the Staff Side of the National Council (JCM) has begun drafting a detailed memorandum for submission to the new commission. In a meeting held on April 22, 2025, key concerns were discussed, including revisions to the minimum wage, new pay scales, updates to fitment factors, allowances, promotion policies, and pension benefits.

According to the report, the drafting committee with representatives from major staff federations has been constituted. All constituent unions have been asked to submit their recommendations by May 20, 2025, in Word or PDF format.

8th Pay Commission: Over 1 Crore Beneficiaries

Once operational, the 8th Pay Commission is poised to impact the financial and service landscape of more than 1 crore beneficiaries, marking a significant policy move in public sector reforms. While the formal constitution of the commission and the Tor are still pending, the flurry of internal activity and recruitment efforts indicates that the government aims to get the commission fully functional within the next few months.

The media outlet, citing sources, reported that the commission’s term will officially begin in January 2026, but the revised salary and pension changes may not come into effect until early 2027. This means that central government employees and pensioners expecting a salary and pension hike from January 2026 may have to wait another year.

