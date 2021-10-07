New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) P L Haranadh on Thursday took over as chairman of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and emphasised on making it the number one major port in the country, an official statement said.

An IRTS officer of the 1994 batch, he has studied MSc and PhD from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi, it added.

Also Read | Motorola Moto E30 Leaked Renders Reveal 48MP Triple Rear Camera Setup.

During his 27 years of service, he worked in the Indian Railways for 22 years and five years in the Ministry of Shipping.

The statement said he stressed on prioritising completion of various upcoming projects at PPT, including the ambitious Western Dock project at the earliest.

Also Read | Nobel Prize in Literature 2021 Winner: Tanzania’s Abdulrazak Gurnah Gets Nobel For 'Uncompromising Penetration In Effects Of Colonialism'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)