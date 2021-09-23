New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The paper industry has raised concern over the increase in GST rates on paper bags, cartons, boxes and other packaging material, saying the move will hamper efforts to wean away consumers from single-use plastic.

On September 17, the GST Council hiked the tax rate on cartons, boxes, bags, packing containers of paper etc from the existing 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

Also Read | Twitter To Fix Disappearing Tweets Issue Soon: Report.

In a statement, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) said the recommendation of the GST Council is "surprising" and "not in sync" with the move of the government towards ban on single-use plastic.

India had earlier given an international commitment to ban all single-use plastic, which is not biodegradable, by 2022.

Also Read | Planning To Invest? Expert Amne Suedi Guides Investment In Africa.

"Last month, towards this endeavour, the Government of India amended the Plastic Waste Management Rules prohibiting the manufacture, sale and use of several single-use plastic commodities from July 1 2022; and also prohibited the use of plastic carry bags with thickness less than 75 microns with effect from September 30, 2021 and 120 microns with effect from 31st December 2022," IPMA said.

IPMA President A S Mehta said paper is one of the most environmentally sustainable products as it is fully biodegradable, recyclable and produced from sources that are renewable and sustainable.

"Paper provides a viable alternative to single-use plastic in several applications. An increase in the GST rate on paper cartons, boxes and bags will work against the Government's efforts towards phasing out the use of single-use plastic," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)