New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to company dealerships in the country witnessed a 4 per cent on-year increase to 3,48,847 units in April, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

The dispatches stood at 3,35,629 units in April last year.

Total two-wheeler dispatches, however, declined 17 per cent year-on-year to 14,58,784 units in April, SIAM said in a statement.

The bike, scooter and moped wholesales in April 2024 stood at 17,51,393 units.

